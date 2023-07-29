Meet The 6 Goalkeepers That Have Scored In The English Premier League

Goalkeepers have the primary duty. of preventing opponents from scoring. However, a couple of shot stoppers have made records for themselves by netting goals against the opponents. A look at English Premier League (EPL) records shows that six goalkeepers have achieved this rare feat. Who are these exceptional goalies?

The first player in this category is former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel. The Danish shot stopper did it while playing for Aston Villa on October 20, 2001. The Dane, who won the UCL with the Red Devils in 1999, was in goal for the Villans in the clash. He netted from a corner kick situation in stoppage time to give his side the second goal of the game. Though the club lost the game, Schmeichel was celebrated as a hero in the match. Meanwhile, he had got header for Manchester United in UEFA Cup game in 1995.

Brad Friedel is the next man to achieve this feat. The American was in goal for Blackburn as they were hosted by Chalton on February 21, 2004. The three-time World Cup participant moved to the opposition box during a corner kick situation late into the game. The ball somehow got to his feat and put it past Dean Kiely in the hosts’ goal to level the game at 2-2 just one minute to regulation time. Unfortunately, the game eventually ended 3-2 in favour of Chalton. Paul Robinson also did it in 2006/07 season. Unlike the first two cases above, this Englishman got his own from a direct free kick. He took the kick deep in his own half. Surprisingly, the ball bounced off the head of Watford’s goalie into the net. This gave Spurs their second goal in a game that ended 3-1. For the records, Robinson also scored for Leeds in an EFL Cup in 2003.

Another shot stopper to make this list is Tim Howard, another American. Howard did it in the colours of Everton in January, 2012. His punt from his own goal area bounced near Bolton’s goal and flew into the net, aided by wind. This 63rd minute goal, however, counted for nothing as the opponents scored to late goals to grab a win. Asmir Begovic joined these legends he netted for Stokes on November 2, 2013. His clearance from his own half caught Southampton’s keeper unaware about 14 seconds into the match. This gave the Bosnian one of the fastest goals in EPL history.

Current Liverpool goalie, Alisson Becker, is the latest goalkeeper to score in a Premiership game. The Brazilian achieve thus rare feat on match day 36 of 2020/21 season. The Reds were awarded a corner kick at stoppage time and he ran into the opposition box as Trent Alexander-Arnold took the kick. Alisson headed home to get a crucial 2-1 win at West Brom.

