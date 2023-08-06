Meet The 3 Youngest Players That Have Ever Played In The Community Shield

Dozens of teenagers have featured in the Community Shield since the competition began. However, only two of them were less than 18 years old when they made their first appearances in the tourney. Who are these youngsters?

The youngest among them is Cesc Fàbregas. This Spaniard was about 3 months older than 17 years when he made made his first Community Shield appearance. It happened on August 8, 2004 when he started for Arsenal against Manchester United. He played for 87 minutes before he was brought out for Sebastian Svärd. The game ended 3-1 in favour of the Gunners. It should be noted that the Spain-born star became the youngest score in the competition history when he netted against Chelsea in the following edition.

The next player in this category is another Arsenal youngster, Reiss Nelson. The homegrown English forward was about 8 months above his 17th birthday when he was called to action in the 2017 edition. However, he did not start the game like Fabregas before him did. The winger came in for compatriot Danny Welbeck 3 minutes before regulation time. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time before the Gunners triumphed on penalties.

The third youngest player to featured in the Community Shield is a Callum Hudson-Odoi. He was about 9 months older than 17 years when he made his own debut. It happened on August 5, 2018 when Chelsea tackled Manchester City. The Ghanaian-born English forward started the game as a left-winger. He played for 60 minutes before he was replaced with Willian. Unlike the two players above, Hudson-Odoi did not sing the game. However, he had two shots in the encounter.

It is instructive to note that Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal featured the two youngest players to win the community shield.

Images: Evening Standard

ABIJFA (

)