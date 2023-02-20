Meet Igho Hope; The Only Nigerian Referee At The Ongoing 2023 U-20 Afcon In Egypt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Born on July 30th 1994 in Lagos, Igho Hope Oghenekevwe hailed from Delta state.

The reputable young referee attended Biney Memorial Primary school and St Joseph Senior Secondary School, both in Lagos state.

He started the whistle-blowing act in 2008 as a Referee-in-training. He became a grade-one referee in 2013. Igho earned a certificate as a certified fitness teacher in 2015 before proceeding on to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Education, Human Kinetics, from the University of Ilorin in 2016.

Igho officiated in the Nigeria Nationwide League for 3 years and 2 years in the Nigeria National League until he was entrusted with the responsibility to officiate in the Nigerian Professional Football League in 2017.

In 2018, Igho was awarded the best referee in Lagos state.

In three years, (2017, 2018 & 2019) the 28-year-old attended three FIFA Membership Association courses.

In 2020, with hard work and perseverance, Igho became recognized as FIFA’s international assistant referee.

In 2021, he earned a Master of Science in Education, Exercise Physiology, from the University of Lagos.

He is a member of the Lagos state council of referees.

Igho is currently a PhD student in exercise physiology at the University of Ibadan.

His recent outing was at the 2022 U-17 WAFU B tournament in Ghana.

