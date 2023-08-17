Meet Bradley Barcola & Find Out Why Chelsea Have Moved To Sign Him After Failing To Get Olise?

In latest transfer news, Chelsea have moved on to Bradley Barcola after their pursuit of Michael Olise broke down earlier today. The London club were very close to signing Olise after activating his release clause but had to back away from the deal due to Crystal Palace seeking to take some kind of legal actions against them.

Still needing to add some quality attacking talents into the team, Chelsea have now turned their attention to Lyon’s 2002 born forward and right winger.

Who is Bradley Barcola?

Barcola is a 20-year-old a versatile player who is able to play on both sides of a front three or as a center forward. Fast and precise in front of the goal, the Frenchman is one of the most sought after youngsters in world football, with Barcelona, Manchester City and PSG showing interest in acquiring his services.

His club, Lyon had turned down PSG’s €30m offer for Barcola earlier in the summer. During talks, they demanded €50m but there is optimism that a deal can be cheaper but won’t be less than €35m and Chelsea are prepared to strike a deal.

What Would He Add To Chelsea?

At U21 Euros, even in some games in Ligue 1 last season, Barcola played as a split forward.

I mean he can play as a striker but in a two, just like Christopher Nkunku. So, he will probably solve a few problems for Chelsea. Be someone who can play off the wing and close to Jackson, and also as a winger.

