Meet 5 New Signings Who Scored In Their Debut Game In Pre-season

The preseason-friendly games have been very exciting for many fans. Teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Chelsea have already recorded wins, while other teams like Barcelona and AC Milan are still without a win.

However, note that the biggest highlight of the preseason games is the signing of new players. So, this article will focus on five new signings who scored in their debut game in the preseason. Take a look!

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).

Photo: Lionel Messi || Twitter

A few days ago, Lionel Messi made his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. He was a second half substitute, but the Argentine national team captain came to the rescue of his new teammates after scoring a freekick in stoppage time of the game. It was the winning goal of the game.

2. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea).

Photo: Christopher Nkunku || Twitter

The French forward scored in his debut game for Chelsea against Wrexham. He was also a second half substitute in his team’s 5-0 win against Wrexham and got a goal in stoppage time.

3. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa).

Photo: Moussa Diaby || Twitter

The 24-year-old winger was on the scoresheet in his team’s 2-0 win against Fulham. Diaby, who was a second half substitute, scored a beautiful finish to beat Fulham’s goalkeeper.

4. Ashley Young (Everton).

Photo: Ashley Young || Twitter

The firmer Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Aston Villa player scored on his debut for Everton against Wigan. Note Young’s finish was the only goal of the game.

5. Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad).

Photo: Karim Benzema || Twitter

The former Real Madrid captain scored the match winning goal for Al-Ittihad against Esperance Tunis in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The 35-year-old forward goal was a long range effort, and it was sufficient to seal the 2-1 win. However, note that Benzema also provided an assist in the game.

