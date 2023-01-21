MCI vs WOL: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Ethiad Stadium on Sunday, with both sides competing at opposite ends of the table. The defending champions have had a mediocre season so far and have yet to find their groove. They’ve conceded too many goals and haven’t been as lethal as we’ve come to expect on the other end.

After briefly dropping out of second place following their defeat in the Manchester derby, they were able to recover against Spurs last time out despite falling behind 2-0 in the first half.

Wolves have struggled this season, spending the majority of it in the relegation zone and looking dreadful. However, in their most recent match, they were able to grind out a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow relegation contenders West Ham, allowing them to leapfrog the Hammers and Bournemouth into 16th place.

However, they are far from out of the woods, as the bottom of the league remains tight, with only two points separating the bottom seven clubs. Wolves have been poor away from home this season, but there has been a slight improvement in recent weeks, as they have avoided defeat on the road in their last three outings.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Wolves match will go down on Sunday at 8PM Nigerian time.

