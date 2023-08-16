MCI vs SEV: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups

(Photo Credit: UEFA)

Match Venue and Time

Manchester City and Sevilla are all set to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup at the Karaiskakis Stadium on August 16, 2023.

The clash, scheduled for 20:00 West African Standard Time, will witness Champions League victors City pitted against Europa League conquerors Sevilla in a bid to claim the coveted title.

Match Preview

Man City, having triumphed in the Champions League for the first time, find themselves on unfamiliar ground as they enter the Super Cup fray.

Meanwhile, this showdown marks Sevilla’s seventh appearance in the final, after having been runners-up in their previous five attempts – a trend often seen with Europa League champions.

A noteworthy historical perspective emerges as well. Over the past decade, the UEFA Super Cup has rarely been claimed by Europa League winners.

The only exception was Atletico Madrid in 2018, when they bested their city rivals Real Madrid.

The stage is thus set for Manchester City to emulate this feat and join the ranks of Chelsea and Liverpool, the sole English teams to have clinched the Super Cup in the 21st century.

City’s recent form seems promising, having secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Burnley in the Premier League opener.

However, the injury setback of Kevin De Bruyne, mirroring his premature exit in the Champions League final, poses a concern for Pep Guardiola’s side.

On the other hand, Sevilla embarked on their La Liga journey with a disappointing defeat against Valencia, exacerbated by Loic Bade’s red card.

Despite this setback, the team remains determined to bounce back and prove their mettle in the upcoming clash.

A distinct familiarity is palpable as these teams reconvene, having squared off twice during the previous Champions League group stages.

City emerged victorious on both occasions, securing resounding 4-0 and 3-1 wins, hinting at a potential high-scoring affair in this encounter.

Team :

Manchester City:

Kevin De Bruyne’s hamstring injury sidelines him for this crucial match, reminiscent of his exit from the previous Champions League final.

The absence of John Stones and Ruben Dias from the Burnley game raises questions, with Stones potentially available while Dias remains ruled out.

Bernardo Silva’s unavailability due to post-Burnley discomfort compounds City’s concerns.

Kyle Walker’s late-game substitution makes his participation uncertain, but it might not be a serious issue.

Jack Grealish, who was absent against Burnley, could return to the starting lineup, bolstering City’s attack.

Possible Formations: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Gvardiol, Akanji, Aké; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Álvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Sevilla:

Tanguy Nianzou’s hamstring injury renders him unavailable, the sole confirmed absentee from Sevilla’s lineup.

Loic Bade’s red card in La Liga action doesn’t deter his appearance in the UEFA Super Cup, making him a potential asset for Sevilla.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Bounou; Navas, Baldè, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Suso, Lamela; En-Nesyri.

As the UEFA Super Cup showdown nears, the stage is set for an intriguing battle between two European giants, each seeking to etch their name on the prestigious trophy.

