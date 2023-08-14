MCI vs SEV: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester City will face Sevilla in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup showdown in Piraeus.

Pep Guardiola’s team will compete for a second continental title after achieving Champions League prominence late last season, and not even Jose Mourinho will be able to end Los Palanganas’ perennial Europa League dominance in 2022–23.

The holders of the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup have already failed to add another piece of silverware to their ever-expanding cabinet this summer, falling to Arsenal’s 12-yard superiority in a Community Shield penalty shootout, but they have begun the Premier League as intended.

To the pleasure of fantasy managers worldwide, Haaland greeted Burnley’s return to the Premier League with a first-half brace at Turf Moor on Friday, before another powerful Rodri strike capped a 3-0 triumph over Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

Manchester City’s first UEFA Super Cup debut comes just three days before they face fellow Champions League opponents Newcastle United in Premier League gameweek two.

Before their Hungarian triumph, Sevilla had previously won six Europa League titles. They have also competed in six UEFA Super Cup matches, coming up victorious against Barcelona on their maiden outing in 2006, but they have subsequently lost five consecutive continental openers.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Sevilla match will go down on Wednesday at 8PM Nigerian time.

