MCI vs SEV: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester City will compete in the UEFA Super Cup for the first time after winning the Champions League and completing a historic treble.

Rodri was the hero in Istanbul, scoring the game-winning goal against Inter in the Champions League final in June to cap off an incredible season.

Pep Guardiola’s team is now chasing their fourth Premier League crown in a row, and they’ll get another chance to secure silverware on Wednesday night after being defeated by Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Their next opponents, perennial Europa League winners Sevilla, are competing in their seventh Super Cup but seeking only their second success. Sevilla’s lone victory came in their debut outing in 2006, when they defeated Barcelona 3-0.

The La Liga club opened 2023/24 with a home defeat to a Valencia side that many have predicted will fight for relegation this season. City, meanwhile, won 3-0 at Burnley on the first night of the Premier League season.

Kevin De Bruyne’s injury worries continued when he was substituted in the first half of City’s victory over Burnley. The Belgian is anticipated to be out for some time while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Ruben Dias and John Stones are both doubts for Wednesday’s encounter, which means that summer signing Josko Gvardiol might make his debut for the club.

While Guardiola will be obliged to rotate his defensive pack, City’s defensive depth has increased significantly after the addition of Gvardiol. It may take some time for the newcomer to adjust to City’s high line, and Sevilla do have a couple of outlets, as well as the technicians in midfield to unleash them, capable of exploiting the space Guardiola’s team concedes in behind.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Sevilla match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

