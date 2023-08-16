MCI VS SEV: How Manchester City Could Lineup With Haaland, Kovacic, Grealish And Alvarez Tonight

Manchester City vs Sevilla

In their second opening match of the summer, Manchester City will strive to avoid a repeat of their experience in the Community Shield when they face Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday in Piraeus.

Pep Guardiola’s team will compete for their second major European trophy after their recent triumph in the Champions League. However, even with the managerial expertise of Jose Mourinho, Sevilla has consistently dominated the Europa League, a streak that has continued in the 2022-23 season.

Man City has always dominated in domestic competitions since Guardiola became their coach. However, they struggled in the Champions League until the 2022-23 season, when a talented Scandinan player named Erling Haaland joined the team and helped them break their losing streak in Europe.

Haaland, who scored twelve goals, set new records in the Champions League under Guardiola’s guidance. But it was a surprising player, Rodri, who made the crucial play in the match against Inter Milan, breaking through their strong defense and causing excitement among the Manchester City fans.

While they have failed to win another trophy this summer, losing to Arsenal in a Community Shield penalty shootout, City is determined to continue their success in the Premier League. They have started the new season with strong performances and high ambitions.

Haaland had a fantastic performance that pleased fantasy football managers as he scored two goals in the first half against Burnley in their Premier League comeback match at Turf Moor. Rodri also made an impact with a powerful shot, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Vincent Kompany’s Burnley team.

In just three days, Man City will make their debut in the UEFA Super Cup tournament before facing Newcastle United, another Champions League team, in the second week of the Premier League season. Although Sevilla didn’t perform well in their domestic league last season, their experience and expertise in European competitions cannot be doubted.

