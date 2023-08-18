MCI vs NEW: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Saturday night, Manchester City will host Newcastle United in an intriguing matchup at the Etihad Stadium.

Last weekend, the Magpies thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 at St. James’ Park, and Pep Guardiola’s team recently defeated Sevilla to win the UEFA Super Cup.

Cole Palmer, who scored an impressive goal in the Community Shield match against Arsenal, swiftly found the back of the net again in Piraeus ten days later. He levelled the score against Sevilla with a header after Youssef En-Nesyri had scored the opening goal.

However, the outcome of the UEFA Super Cup had to be determined by penalty kicks. Nine penalty kicks went into the net before Nemanja Gudelj hit the crossbar.

Manchester City is planning to extend their winning streak at the Etihad. They have won 10 matches in a row in the Premier League at home since their draw with Everton on New Year’s Eve in 2023.

Newcastle is currently in a good position in the league, ahead of both Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in terms of goals scored and conceded. They still have 37 games left to play.

Newcastle is looking forward to playing in European football, as they are waiting to find out which teams they will face in the Champions League group stage. However, the team’s main focus right now is improving their poor record in away games. This is the most important thing for their manager, Howe.

Newcastle recently beat Villa 5-1, which means they haven’t lost in their last five Premier League matches. However, they only won one of their last four away games in the 2022–23 season, and they have conceded goals in their last nine away games since drawing 0-0 with Crystal Palace in January.

KICKOFF TIME: Newcastle United versus Manchester City match will be played on Saturday at 8PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)