MCI vs FUL: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester City will try to maintain a perfect start to the Premier League season when they host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Citizens beat Sheffield United 2-1 away from home last weekend, while the Cottages picked up a point from their last top-flight draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, 2-2.

One look at Manchester City’s impressive performance against Sheffield United last weekend (80% possession and 30 shots on target) suggests that the defending champions had an easy win.

Erling Haaland’s second-half opening goal was ruled out by Jayden Bogle in the 85th minute, but Champions League hero Rodri saved City three minutes later with a spectacular shot into the top corner.

After a 3-0 home defeat to Brentford, Fulham responded effectively with two goals against North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to draw the opening side in the Premier League and the EFL Cup. defeated the latter.

The Cottages took a 2-1 lead with 10 players in the last seven minutes of last Saturday’s championship game at the Emirates Stadium, but it was the last for the club as they were receiving interest from Bayern Munich. Joao Palhinha, who could have played in the match, scored the goal. Equalizer for this match. He saved a goal in the 87th minute.

Marco Silva was given a one-match ban on the touchline for Spurs’ trip to Craven Cottage in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but his Fulham side won 5-3 on penalties. If you were in the stands with a big smile on your face, the score is 1-1. A draw was rewarded with a third-round draw at home to Norwich City.

STARTING TIME: The Manchester City vs Fulham match will take place on Saturday at 3pm Nigerian time.

