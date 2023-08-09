MCI vs BUR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff

The 2023–24 Premier League season kicks off on Friday night, with Vincent Kompany leading his newly promoted Burnley side against his previous club.

Last season, Kompany’s Clarets established themselves as one of the all-time great second-tier teams, winning the Championship while amassing over 100 points. They were completely dominant, and many have predicted Kompany’s squad will be successful in the Premier League.

Their season opener couldn’t be more difficult, as they play an all-conquering Manchester City side at Turf Moor. Pep Guardiola’s team won a historic triple in June, and despite losing a few key players over the summer, City remain the favourites to win an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in 2023/24.

James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea, and Zeki Amdouni, who were all signed in the summer and played major parts in Burnley’s preseason, are all expected to make their competitive debuts under Kompany.

Guardiola has no new injury concerns following last Sunday’s Community Shield defeat, with Kevin De Bruyne gaining minutes off the bench after returning from a hamstring ailment.

Nathan Ake is also a contender, with newcomer Josko Gvardiol expected to start on the bench. Mateo Kovacic, on the other hand, should keep his place in midfield.

Kompany’s team is a far cry from the Burnley teams that irritated so many fans during their previous season in the Premier League. Last season, the Clarets were a joy to see in the Championship, and Friday will be the ultimate test of their talents.

Some may argue that now is the best time to face Guardiola’s team. The Cityzens aren’t known for their quick beginnings, and with time left in the transfer window, City are likely to reach their peak much later in the season.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Burnley match will go down on Friday at 8PM Nigerian time.

