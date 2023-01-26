MCI vs ARS: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The top two teams in the Premier League square off in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Manchester City are second in the table, but they will be heavy favorites to knock Arsenal out of this competition in the last 32. This season, City has had a difficult time with cup draws.

In the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, they’ve already played Liverpool and Chelsea (twice). They will value home advantage as well as the sheer strength of their squad. Both clubs will make numerous changes for this game, but one look at the City bench shows that they will still be able to field a starting lineup that most teams would envy.

Arsenal has almost completed their primary goal for the 2022–23 season. They lead fifth place in the Premier League by 15 points and have two games in hand. That means a return to the Champions League is almost certain.

Even the most optimistic fan would not have predicted that they would lead the Premier League by five points (with a game in hand) in mid-January. They’ve won the FA Cup 14 times, but the choice between reaching the fifth round and beating Manchester City at home in the Premier League on February 15 is a no-brainer. Arsenal last won the FA Cup in 2020, but they have failed to advance past the fourth round in four of the last five seasons.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Manchester City match will go down on Friday at 9PM Nigerian time.

