SPORT

MCI vs ARS: Manchester City Injury List Ahead Of The FA Community Shield Showdown

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

The popular English football curtain-raiser, the Community Shield will take center stage on Sunday, August 6, at Wembley Stadium where Manchester City will face Arsenal in a bid to set the tone for the new campaign.

The Citizens will be going into the contest off the back of their disappointing 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in the final summer pre-season game, and they will be looking for a win over Arsenal to return to the winning ways.

Injury List:

Manchester City could be going into the high-profile game against Arsenal without the services of Kevin De Bruyne, who is yet to gain a recovery from the hamstring injury he picked up in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan in June. Recall that the Belgian midfielder did not feature for Manchester City during their summer pre-season matches.

Nathan Ake missed Manchester City’s last pre-season match against Atletico Madrid due to fitness issues, and he is also doubtful for the game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Giddiwrite (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘Qualified’ – Cristiano Ronaldo says as he shares new post on social media

6 mins ago

Reasons Why Arsenal May Win The Treble After Signing Declan Rice, Havertz And Timber

41 mins ago

Reasons Why Nicolas Jackson May Win The Premier League Golden Boot Ahead Of Other EPL Stars

52 mins ago

How All 3 Africa Nations That Qualified For Knockout Can Progress to WWC Quarter Finals

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button