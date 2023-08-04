MCI vs ARS: Manchester City Injury List Ahead Of The FA Community Shield Showdown

The popular English football curtain-raiser, the Community Shield will take center stage on Sunday, August 6, at Wembley Stadium where Manchester City will face Arsenal in a bid to set the tone for the new campaign.

The Citizens will be going into the contest off the back of their disappointing 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in the final summer pre-season game, and they will be looking for a win over Arsenal to return to the winning ways.

Injury List:

Manchester City could be going into the high-profile game against Arsenal without the services of Kevin De Bruyne, who is yet to gain a recovery from the hamstring injury he picked up in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan in June. Recall that the Belgian midfielder did not feature for Manchester City during their summer pre-season matches.

Nathan Ake missed Manchester City’s last pre-season match against Atletico Madrid due to fitness issues, and he is also doubtful for the game against Arsenal on Sunday.

