MCI vs ARS: How Pep Guardiola Could Lineup The Citizens For Sunday’s FA Community Shield Showdown

Manchester City will be hoping to continue with their recent impressive run of form against Arsenal when the two sides square off against each on Sunday in the final of the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

The Citizens had a remarkable 2022-23 season, winning the English Premier League, English FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League title for the first time in their history. Manchester City will now be bidding to build on the remarkable feat when they take on Arsenal to set the tone for the upcoming Premier League season that will get underway next weekend in England.

How will Pep Guardiola line up his team for the Community Shield showdown on Sunday?

The Citizens will be going into the high-profile contest without the services of Kevin De Bruyne, who has been ruled out of the game due to the thigh injury he picked up in the final of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Nathan Ake could also miss the game against Arsenal on Sunday due to fitness issues, however, the likes of Erling Haaland, Julio Alvarez, Rodri, and Jack Grealish are expected to make the starting lineup for the game.

Check out the full possible lineup below:

