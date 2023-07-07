MCI vs ARS: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup The Gunners For The Community Shield Clash

Arsenal will be bidding to start the 2023-24 English top-flight league campaign on a remarkable note when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield showdown next month at Wembley Stadium. The English Community Shield is an annual football game held between the winners of the previous season’s Premier League and the FA Cup. It traditionally serves as the season opener.

However, Manchester City won both the English Premier League and FA Cup titles which automatically qualify the league runners-up, Arsenal for Community Shield final.

The Gunners will be going into the high-profile clash off the back of their long-time losing streak against Manchester City, and they will be looking for a much-needed victory to end the disappointing run.

How will Mikel Arteta line up his team for the game against Manchester City?

The Gunners have already completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and the German forward is expected to make the starting lineup for the game against the Citizens.

The Club are also on the verge of sealing a deal for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, and both players are expected to make the lineup for the Community Shield after completing their moves to the Emirates.

Check out the full possible line-up below:

