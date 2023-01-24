MCI vs ARS: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team For The English FA Cup Showdown On Friday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be looking to make a statement when they travel to Etihad Stadium on Friday for the highly anticipated FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Manchester City. Both sides have been in good form lately, so it should be an exciting matchup!

The Londoners will be going into the high-profile contest in high spirits following their dramatic 3-2 victory over Manchester United in their last Premier League match, and they will be bidding to build on the remarkable feat when they face the Citizens for a place in the round-of-16 phase of the FA Cup.

How will Mikel Arteta line up his team for the anticipated English FA Cup showdown?

Leandro Trossard, the club’s most recent acquisition, is also anticipated to make his full debut for the Gunners in the English FA Cup matchup after substituting against Manchester United last Sunday in the second half.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs Manchester City:

Turner: Tierney,

Holding,

Tomiyasu, Magalhaes, Lokonga, Partey, Vieira, Trossard, Saka, and Nketiah.

