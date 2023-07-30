MCI vs ARS: How Arsenal Could Lineup For The FA Community Shield Showdown At Wembley Stadium

Arsenal will have a chance to start the new campaign with a piece of silverware when they face the reigning Premier League champions Manchester United in the final of the 2023 FA Community Shield next Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners will be going into the high-profile contest off the back of their long-time losing streak against the Citizens, and they will be looking for a win to end the recent disappointing poor run.

How will the Gunners line up for the game against Manchester City?

Arsenal are expected to name a very strong team for the clash against Manchester City, knowing fully well that a victory in the game will boost their morale ahead of the new English Premier League season which will get underway a week after the clash.

The Gunners have made new additions to their squad with the arrival of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. And the three summer signings are expected to make the lineup for the game against City.

Oleksandr Zinchenko did not feature for Arsenal in their previous pre-season matches as he struggles to recover from the injury he picked up last season, and the Ukrainian is a major doubt for the Community Shield game.

Arsenal’s possible lineup vs City:

Ramsdale: Saliba, Timber, Gabriel, White, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Marinelli, Jesus.

Giddiwrite (

)