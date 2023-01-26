MCI vs ARS: Facts, Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

– Facts and other important things to know about the match

The fourth round of the 2022–23 FA Cup tournament is shaping up to be an exciting one, with Manchester City and Arsenal set to take on each other in a mouth-watering affair.

Both teams have been in excellent form recently, with Arsenal having won their last five matches in all competitions, including a stunning 3-2 victory over Manchester United last weekend. Manchester City have been equally impressive, having won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Manchester City have been in the ascendency in recent meetings between the two teams, having won five of the last five matches in all competitions. They also have the advantage of playing this match at home, which could prove decisive.

Possible Lineups

– Manchester City’s potential lineup

GK – Stefan Ortega

DMR – Kyle Walker

DML – Sergio Gomez

DC – Aymeric Laporte

DC – Manuel Akanji

DMC – Rodri

MC – iIkay Gundogan

MC – Bernardo Silva

AMR – Riyad Mahrez

AML – Jack Grealish

FC – Julian Alvarez

– Arsenal’s potential lineup

GK – Matt Turner

DMR – Takehiro Tomiyasu

DML – Oleksandr Zinchenko

DC – William Saliba

DC – Rob Holding

DMC – Thomas Partey

MC – Granit Xhaka

AMC – Martin Odegaard

AMR – Leandro Trossard

AML – Gabriel Martinelli

FC – Edward Nketiah

The team likely to win the game is Manchester City. They have the better squad, more momentum, and home advantage, all of which should give them the edge in this match. They also have the experience of winning the FA Cup in 2020, which could prove to be a major factor.

Arsenal will certainly give them a good fight, and they will be hoping to use the FA Cup as a springboard to climb the table in the Premier League. However, the odds are heavily in favour of Manchester City in this match, and they should come out on top in the end.

