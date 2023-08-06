MCI vs ARS: Check Out The Confirmed Starting Lineups Ahead Of Today’s Blockbuster Community Shield

Manchester City and Arsenal will renew their rivalry later this evening at the Iconic Wembley Stadium in London with the FA Community Shield on the line.

The FA Community Shield which serves as the curtain-raiser for a new Premier League season in England is traditionally a contest between the League champions and the FA Cup winners. But since Manchester City won both trophies they will now face Arsenal, who finished last season as runner-up.

Ahead of the much-anticipated showdown, both teams have released their confirmed starting lineup.

Manchester City have named their summer signing, Mateo Kovacic in their starting lineup for the game against Arsenal. Recall that the Croatian joined the Citizens from Chelsea.

Check out the full starting lineup below:

Arsenal, on the other, named all their summer signings in the starting lineup for the game against City, as Declan Rice Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz get their first competitive debuts.

