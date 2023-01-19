MCI vs ARS: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The FA Cup Showdown

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Manchester City and Arsenal will confront each other in one of the blockbuster fixtures of the English FA Cup fourth round stage, where the two Premier League giants will be looking for a victory to advance to the next phase of the campaign.

The Mikel Arteta-led team will be going into the high-profile contest after their impressive 3-0 victory over Oxford United in the previous stage of the campaign, and they will be looking for another victory over City to keep their hopes of a record-extending 15th English FA Cup title alive.

The Citizens, on the other hand, will enter the contest after their 4-0 demolition of Chelsea in the third round stage of the FA Cup, and they will be bidding to get another victory over Arsenal to keep their hopes of winning the title on the right track.

Match Date and Kickoff Time Ahead Of The much anticipated FA Cup Showdown:

Manchester City will welcome Arsenal to Etihad Stadium in their next English FA Cup game on Friday, January 27.

