MCI vs ARS: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Friday’s FA Cup Showdown

One of the most anticipated games of the English FA Cup fourth-round fixtures will be staged on Friday at the Etihad Stadium, where Arsenal will square off against Manchester City for a place in the next phase of the campaign.

The Mikel’s men will be going into the blockbuster fixture off the back of their famous 3-2 victory over Manchester United last Sunday in the English Premier League, and they will be looking for another victory over Manchester City to boost their hopes of winning a record-extending 15th FA Cup title.

The Gunners will be going into the high-profile English FA Cup contest against Manchester City with no fresh injury or suspension concerns except for Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, and Mohamed Elneny who are still in the treatment room for their respective injuries.

However, the likes of Matt Turner, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, and the latest signing, Leandro Trossard are all expected to make the starting lineup against City on Friday.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs City:

Turner; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, Nketiah.

The much anticipated English FA Cup contest between Manchester City and Arsenal is expected to begin at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time on Friday.

