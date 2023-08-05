MCI vs ARS: Arsenal Injury List Ahead Of The Blockbuster FA Community Shield Clash On Sunday

The City of London will play host to the traditional English Premier League curtain raiser on Sunday, as Manchester City and Arsenal renew their rivalry with the FA Community Shield on the line.

The North Londoners will enter the high-profile encounter off the back of their Emirates Cup triumph over the French Ligue 1 side Monaco last midweek, and they will be hoping to build on the remarkable feat when they take on the Premier League champions to set the tone for the upcoming season.

Injury List:

The Gunners will be going into the FA Community Shield game against Manchester City without the services of their Brazilian striker, Gabriel Jesus who has been ruled out of the clash with a knee injury.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a major doubt for the game against Manchester City as the Ukrainian is still battling to recover from the injury he sustained last season. Recall that the former Manchester City star did not feature for the Gunners during their summer pre-season campaign.

