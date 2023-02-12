MCI v AST: How Man City Could Line-up to defeat Aston Villa & close the gap on Arsenal on the table

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City head coach, Pep Guardiola could have one player unavailable for today’s crucial Premier league match against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

The player in question is England international, John Stones who is expected to remain sidelined until next month after he picked up an hamstring injury in Citizens 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in the English FA Cup, both his fellow countryman, Phil Foden could be back in the first-team squad after recovering from illness.

Guardiola’s tactical gamble of keeping his best players on the bench didn’t pay dividends the last time out against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham which they lost by a single goal.

We expect Kelvin De Bruyne who was left out of the starting XI last week, to be reintroduced into centre of the park for the Defending Premier League Champions at the expense of Julian Alvarez with Pep altering his formation once more.

Riyad Mahrez who was City’s best player vs Spurs will hold on to his place on the right side of attack, while Jack Grealish gets the nod ahead of Foden on the left as he provides support to Erling Braut Haaland who’s aiming to get himself back scoring.

See the Full XI Below;

