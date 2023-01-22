SPORT

MCI 3-0 WOL: Erling Haaland Set What Could Be An Unbreakable Record In PL History Today

Man City hosted Wolves today, and Haaland stands out as he scores his fourth hat-trick of the Premier League season to give City a 3-0 victory over Wolves. Forty minutes into the match, Haaland continued the home team’s dominance by scoring the game’s opening goal with a powerful header past Wolves goalkeeper Sa. After Neves fouled Gundogan, the Norwegian scored from the ensuing penalty kick in the second half. After Sa mishandled the ball, Mahrez’s cross was tucked in by Haaland four minutes later. Due to a tiny offside, the Algerian’s dinked attempt was disallowed, and Grealish also had a shot blocked. In just 11 home Premier League games, Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals for Manchester City, which is notable at this point.

After his performance today, Erling Haaland has now scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just his 19th appearance, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record in the process.

This record could be an unbreakable one. What’s your opinion on this?

