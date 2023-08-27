MCI 2-1 SHE: The Best Players And Worst Players For Man City In Their Impressive Win Today

Erling Haaland had been on a remarkable streak of scoring 13 consecutive penalties leading up to Manchester City’s face-off with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. However, destiny had a different plan as the width of the post halted his impressive run. Nevertheless, Haaland’s true character shone through as he quickly bounced back and managed to put his team in the lead once again.

Jack Grealish made a perfect pass to Haaland, who headed the ball into the far post and scored. Towards the end of the match, Kyle Walker, who is from Sheffield, made a mistake and gave possession to the opposing team. Eventually, the ball ended up with substitute Bogle, whose shot was deflected and went into the far corner, resulting in a goal. This gave the champions a burst of energy and they continued to aggressively attack. Walker redeemed himself by reaching the side of the field and passing the ball to Rodri, who kicked it into the top corner of the goal. As a result, City is currently in first place with three wins out of three matches, while The Blades are in fourth-bottom position.

