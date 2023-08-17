SPORT

MCI 1(5)-(4)1 SEV: Match Review And Player Ratings

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Manchester City fought back from a goal down in normal time before defeating Sevilla 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Super Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

When presented with the rare opportunity to claim a trophy that did not already bear their name, City struggled to rise to the occasion and fell behind to Youssef En-Nesyri’s spectacular header.

The Sevilla striker was denied multiple opportunities by Ederson in the second half, and he was forced to pay when Cole Palmer hooked a header over Yassine Bounou to equalise.

As the game neared its conclusion, City began to progress and almost won in stoppage time when Nathan Ake forced a fine save from Bounou.

But City earned the result they needed when Nemanja Gudelj missed the deciding penalty of the shootout, striking the crossbar and earning Pep Guardiola a record-tying fourth Super Cup.

Player Ratings:

Manchester City: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Akanji (6), Ake (6), Gvardiol (5), Kovacic (6), Rodri (6), Palmer (8), Foden (7), Jack Grealish (7), Haaland (4).

Substitutions: Alvarez (1)

Sevilla: Bounou (6), Navas (6), Bade (6), Gudelj (6), Acuna (7), Jordan (6), Rakitic (6), Ocampos (7), Oliver (5), Lamela (5), En-Nesyri (7).

Substitutions: Juanlu (5), Montiel (1), Mir (1), Suso (1).

GCGentleOfficial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

TOT vs MUN: Man United’s Last Five Meeting Against Tottenham Indicates An Easy Win For The Reds

6 mins ago

Video: ‘Great Honour’ – Akpom Excited To Get Number 10 Jersey At Ajax

17 mins ago

Fans React To Man City’s Super Cup Triumph, Says Their Winning Of Titles Is Becoming Boring

42 mins ago

Video: Man City Deserved Victory Over Sevilla –Gvardiol

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button