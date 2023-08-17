MCI 1(5)-(4)1 SEV: Match Review And Player Ratings

Manchester City fought back from a goal down in normal time before defeating Sevilla 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Super Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

When presented with the rare opportunity to claim a trophy that did not already bear their name, City struggled to rise to the occasion and fell behind to Youssef En-Nesyri’s spectacular header.

The Sevilla striker was denied multiple opportunities by Ederson in the second half, and he was forced to pay when Cole Palmer hooked a header over Yassine Bounou to equalise.

As the game neared its conclusion, City began to progress and almost won in stoppage time when Nathan Ake forced a fine save from Bounou.

But City earned the result they needed when Nemanja Gudelj missed the deciding penalty of the shootout, striking the crossbar and earning Pep Guardiola a record-tying fourth Super Cup.

Player Ratings:

Manchester City: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Akanji (6), Ake (6), Gvardiol (5), Kovacic (6), Rodri (6), Palmer (8), Foden (7), Jack Grealish (7), Haaland (4).

Substitutions: Alvarez (1)

Sevilla: Bounou (6), Navas (6), Bade (6), Gudelj (6), Acuna (7), Jordan (6), Rakitic (6), Ocampos (7), Oliver (5), Lamela (5), En-Nesyri (7).

Substitutions: Juanlu (5), Montiel (1), Mir (1), Suso (1).

