MCI 1-1 ARS(Pen 1-4): 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As Arsenal Win Community Shield Final

Worst Players.

1. Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz played as a striker for Arsenal in today’s game and this was his worst performance yet for the Gunners. In a game where Arsenal managed to create a few goalscoring chances, majority of those chances fell to Kai Havertz and he completely wasted those chances. The results would’ve been a lot different if Kai Havertz could find the back of the net.

2. G. Martinelli.

Not Martinelli’s best performance today. The Brazilian winger was completely kept quiet by Kyle Walker who was picked to start by Pep Guardiola for the sole purpose of keeping Martinelli quiet.

3. Declan Rice.

Another big signing who went missing in today’s community shield final. Arsenal spent a whopping £105m on the Englishman but so far, he has failed to justify such amount Arsenal bought him for.

Best Players.

1. Rodri.

A perfect game from the Spanish midfielder. Arsenal deployed a mid block against Manchester City today, only pressing when the ball gets to City’s midfield pivot of Rodri and Kovacic. But Rodri did ever so well to keep the Gunners midfielders guessing. His pass selection was on point as well as his defensive contributions.

2. John Stones.

The defender was one of the best players in today’s game. Did well to keep Kai Havertz quiet and rarely have the ball away when he drifted into midfield.

3. Bukayo Saka.

Saka was the only Arsenal player who left the field today with some sort of credit to his name. While his teammates were struggling, Saka did ever so well to drive his team forward when he got on the ball and he created loads of chances as well.

Photo Credit: Google.

Chizzy_Reality (

)