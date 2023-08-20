SPORT

MCI 1-0 NEW: Match Review And EPL Table As The Citizens Record A Hard-Fought Win

Manchester United on Saturday continued with their impressive start to the new English Premier League season, as they recorded a hard-earned 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens entered the much-anticipated Premier League showdown off the back of their comprehensive 3️-0 win against Burnley in their opening game of the season, and they were looking for another victory over Newcastle United on Saturday to improve their stand in the league standings.

Just as expected, the Pep Guardiola-led team started on a strong note as they seized possession and they forced their visitors to sit back and defend. Manchester City, however, broke the deadlock of the fascinating clash in the 31st minute when Julian Alvarez right footed effort defeated the Newcastle United goalkeeper to give his team their well-deserved lead. The second half of the game failed to produce a single goal on Saturday night as the Citizens claimed their second straight victory of the season.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

