This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City was a cruel reminder of how far they have fallen in recent years. Mikel Arteta, the current manager, has failed to steer the Gunners away from mediocrity and the loss against City is just another example of his tactical ineptitude.

The decisive moment of the match came in the 64th minute of the second half, when Nathan Ake scored with his weak right foot past Matt Turner. While many have focused on Ake’s impressive strike, few have noted that Arteta was also to blame for not starting Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Odegaard had been instrumental in Arsenal’s resurgence under Arteta and his absence from the starting lineup was puzzling, to say the least. After being signed in the January transfer window, Odegaard quickly established himself as a key member of the squad and had already cemented his position in the midfield. Without him on the pitch, Arsenal lacked creativity and their attacks were poor, in comparison to how they had played in recent weeks.

Martinelli and Zinchenko, two experienced players signed by Arsenal, were also left out of the starting lineup against City. Both of them possess the quality to make a difference, but Arteta chose to leave them on the bench until the second half. This was a huge mistake; Marrinelli and Zinchenko could have provided the Gunners with an extra spark from the left flank, but by the time they were brought on, it was already too late.

To make matters worse, Arteta’s in-game decisions were also questionable. The Gunners lacked intensity in the final third and his substitutes simply weren’t bold enough to make an impact. If Arteta had shown more tactical nous, then perhaps Arsenal could have been victorious.

In conclusion, Arteta must take some of the blame for Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester City. His decision to omit key players from the starting lineup was baffling and his in-game tactical decisions limited the Gunners’ attacking threat. Ultimately, Arteta’s tactical incompetence cost Arsenal a place in the final and he will be hoping to learn from this experience.

What are your thoughts on Arteta failure to defeat City in the FA Cup? Does this mean he’ll be defeated by City in the EPL? Share your thoughts below, like, follow and comment.

Gistallday (

)