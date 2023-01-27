MCI 1-0 ARS: Match Highlights And Player Ratings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an unexpected twist, Nathan Ake scored the game-winning goal for Manchester City as they defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup’s fourth round, possibly dealing the Premier League leaders a psychological blow ahead of their matchup next month.

Mikel Arteta prioritized Arsenal’s title challenge by resting six key players for the trip to the Etihad, but a strong City lineup struggled to find a way through until defender Ake placed the ball into the bottom corner (64) after Julian Alvarez had struck a post.

Guardiola was dissatisfied with his team’s first-half performance, which saw Leandro Trossard make his first Arsenal start and ended with John Stones appearing to suffer a hamstring injury. However, the City manager eventually got the better of his former assistant Arteta as the home side prevailed.

After a shock exit in the Carabao Cup to Southampton, City will now be considered favorites to win this competition and add to their six FA Cup victories with a second under Guardiola.

Player Ratings:

Man City: Ortega (8), Lewis (6), Stones (6), Akanji (7), Ake (8), Rodri (6), Gundogan (6), De Bruyne (6), Mahrez (6), Haaland (5), Grealish (7).

Substitutions: Laporte (7), Alvarez (7), Walker (5), Bernardo Silva (6)﻿

Arsenal: Turner (7), Tomiyasu (6), Holding (6), Gabriel (6), Tierney (6), Partey (6), Xhaka (6), Vieira (4), Saka (4), Trossard (8), Nketiah (4)﻿

Substitutions: Saliba (6), Lokonga (6), Zinchenko (6), Martinelli (7), Odegaard (6)﻿

