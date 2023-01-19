MCI 0-2 TOT: Players Responsible for the Goals Conceded by Manchester City in the first-half

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For all of their dominance, Manchester City are currently behind at the break against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy two late goals from Dejan Kulusevski & Emerson Royal in the first half

Below are the two players that should be blamed for the goals City conceded;

Ederson

The Brazil international decision to pass out from the back in the closing stages of the first half allowed the away side to go ahead in a tight match at the Etihad Stadium, initially his bad pass found Rodri who was under pressure from Bentacur, the Spanish defensive midfielder eventually couldn’t make his decision fast which led to the ball stolen off him for Dejan Kulusevski to get the ball into the net.

Rodri

The Spain international hasn’t had a great game so far in midfield, his inability to think fast in crucial moments led to Tottenham grabbing the lead before he got dispossessed by Harry Kane, which led to the London based outfit doubling their advantage before the interval through Emerson Royal.

