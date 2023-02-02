Mbappe set to become new France captain as Varane hangs boots on international football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Given that Manchester United center-back Raphael Varane announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain may take over as France’s captain.

After making his debut for his nation in 2013, the 29-year-old Varane, who won the World Cup in 2018, scored five goals in 93 matches.

His final appearance came in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, where Argentina defeated France on penalties.

One of my biggest honors in life has been serving as a representative of our wonderful nation for ten years, said Varane.

I felt tremendous satisfaction every time I wore this very special blue jersey. the obligation to play with all of my might, to win every time we on the field.

After giving it some thought, I’ve decided that now is the ideal time for me to retire abroad.

Varane, who joined United from Real Madrid in August 2021, is the newest member of the French national team to announce his retirement following the World Cup.

Hugo Lloris, the goalie and captain for Tottenham, retired in January, three weeks after the team’s defeat to the Leo Messi-led Argentine team in the championship game.

Varane was anticipated to succeed Lloris as France’s captain, but Mbappe, who won the FIFA Golden Ball award for scoring eight goals, is anticipated to succeed him.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, who missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar owing to injury, announced his retirement from international play immediately after his nation’s defeat against Argentina.

Currently serving as PSG’s assistant captain, Mbappe, 24, has the potential to captain Didier Deschamps’ team due to his outstanding play.

