Forward Paris Saint-Kylian Germain’s Mbappe has admitted that he “wasn’t intended to play” against Bayern Munich on Tuesday in their Champions League round of 16 first leg battle.

Mbappe came in in the second half, but he could not prevent a 1-0 defeat at Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 team first announced that the France international would miss three weeks of action due to a hamstring injury sustained on February 1

But when Mbappe entered the game in the 57th minute, the pace of the game shifted, and he scored two goals that were ruled offside.

Despite being forbidden from playing, I still wanted to have fun and support my friends.

In order to get me some playing time, we tried everything and worked nonstop.

Mbappe stated, “I wanted to [start the game], but sometimes you have to be pleased with what you can do, and that’s all I could do.

