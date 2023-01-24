Mbappe named PSG’s new vice-captain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice-captain of the new team, Paris Saint-Germain, has been officially announced as Kylian Mbappé of France.

The club’s manager, Christophe Galtier, reaffirmed this on Monday following PSG’s 7-0 victory over Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France.

In Marquinhos’ absence, “Mbappe served as the team’s captain, and he scored five goals as they thrashed the sixth-tier team at RC Lens’ Stade Bollaert Delelis.”

Galtier was quite complimentary of the 24-year-old Frenchman’s performance.

Yesterday night, Mbappe, “who also scored three goals in the world cup final versus Agentina, proved himself in cup play against France. He also provided an assist for nymar’s goal in the opening period of the game.”

Kylian can score goals. “He certainly has a scoring obsession.” He was one of the players that will lead the France League in goals scored.

“He had 56 or so goals last year, which was a lot of scoring. He and Neymar had to play the entire game here,” according to Galtier.

