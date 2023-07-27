Mbappe ‘Makes Decision’ On €776m Saudi Offer

According to reports, Al Hilal has offered Kylian Mbappe a massive contract valued at €776 million. It is now being said that Mbappe has given a clear response to the Saudi club. Previously, the Blue Wave made a record-breaking bid of €221 million for the 24-year-old striker. However, Mbappe has declined to engage in negotiations with the Saudi Pro League team, as reported by L’Equipe.

A delegation from the team in the Middle East reportedly traveled to Paris to finalize the transfer of Brazilian winger Malcom. They also intended to initiate negotiations with Kylian Mbappe, but it seems that Mbappe and his representatives have declined the opportunity to meet with the state-backed side.

Reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain is eager to sell Mbappe during this off-season to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year. As a result, the Ligue 1 champions accepted Al Hilal’s huge bid and allowed the team to start discussions with the France captain.

