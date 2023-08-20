SPORT

Mauricio Pochettino reveals the two factors behind Chelsea’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to West Ham

Chelsea’s head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has analysed his team’s 3-1 loss to West Ham, pinpointing two crucial factors behind the disappointing outcome.

The match unfolded with Chelsea falling behind at the London Stadium. Carney Chukwuemeka’s equaliser offered hope, but the tide turned when Enzo Fernandez failed to convert a first-half penalty.

Pochettino opened up that the shift in mentality following Fernandez’s missed penalty proved detrimental. “It was the frustration when we miss the penalty,” the Argentine tactician stated after the game.

However, the injury to Chukwuemeka disrupted the team’s dynamics, as the midfielder was replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk at halftime.

He said; Also, the injury to Carney Chukwuemeka changed a little bit the shape of the team. Then we start again to dominate the game but again we concede.”

Pochettino, who is still aiming for his first win as Chelsea’s head coach, expressed disappointment but stressed the importance of believing in the process. “Disappointed but this is only the beginning. We need to believe in the process. I think we are going to be stronger and for sure be really competitive.”

