Chelsea football club of England head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reacted on Monday morning after his team were forced to a hard-fought 1-1 draw by Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool football club at Stamford Bridge in their first League game of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino was named as Chelsea football club head coach few months ago, after the team finished at the 12th spot of the English Premier League table, and he has been doing a great job since then.

The Blues played five matches during the preseason, they won 3 games and drew 2, and they were able to perform excellently on Sunday evening against Liverpool football club.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in a draw.

Liverpool football club took the lead through Colombia national team star Luis Diaz in the 18th minute and Axel Disasi equalized for Chelsea football club in the 37th minute to end the first half in a draw.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Reacting after Liverpool football club forced Chelsea football club to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in their Matchday 1 of the English Premier League on Sunday evening, coach Mauricio Pochettino posted on his verified Instagram handle on Monday morning that;

“Great performance, great effort on the pitch and amazing support from the stands, thank you for such a warm welcome yesterday. It’s good to be back. Let’s keep it going.”

