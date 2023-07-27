Mauricio Pochettino praises Nicolas Jackson & explains what he did right against Newcastle

Mauricio Pochettino, the Chelsea manager, once again found himself highly impressed by the performance of 22-year-old striker Nicolas Jackson during last night’s match against Newcastle United.

Speaking to journalist Ben Jacobs, Pochettino praised Jackson’s quality in front of goal, cementing his position as a key player in the squad.

Throughout the pre-season campaign, Jackson has been in sensational form, consistently finding the back of the net and leaving no doubts about his capabilities as a striker.

His remarkable goal-scoring record has sparked rumors of Chelsea seeking another forward, but the transfer market has proven to be quite dry in that regard.

However, the potential lack of reinforcements does not appear to concern Pochettino, as he remains impressed by Jackson’s contributions on the pitch. The young striker opened the scoring against the Magpies.

“He showed his quality and his talent. He is good in front of goal. He is very relaxed when he gets chances,” Pochettino said.

The Argentine tactician also commended Jackson’s experience, stating the fact that he arrived from LaLiga and has already competed against formidable opponents like Newcastle in the Champions League.

Source: Chelsea chronicle

