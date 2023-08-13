Mauricio Pochettino opens up on why he substituted Reece James Amidst Injury concerns.

Chelsea’s resilience was on full display in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Liverpool, as Mauricio Pochettino addressed concerns about Reece James’ apparent injury by confirming it was merely fatigue.

The match showed a spirited comeback from Chelsea after a challenging start, leaving both teams sharing the spoils.

Liverpool took an early lead through Luis Daiz, while Mohamed Salah appeared to double their advantage, only for VAR to rule his goal offside. Undeterred by the shaky beginning, Chelsea gradually found their footing, revealing the promise they had exhibited during their recent US tour.

Axel Disasi, a new signing, marked his presence with the equalizer, capitalizing on a splendid setup by Raheem Sterling. Despite Ben Chilwell’s efforts to put Chelsea ahead, VAR intervened, favoring Liverpool. The match saw both sides miss half-chances to secure three points.

Chelsea supporters were momentarily alarmed when Reece James seemed to suffer an injury.

However, manager Mauricio Pochettino promptly clarified the situation, assuring the press that it was merely exhaustion, stating, “It was not an injury, he was just tired and we needed to replace him.”

