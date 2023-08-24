Mauricio Pochenttino Laments Chelsea’s Injury Woes, Says A Lot Of Players Are Out

Mauricio Pochenttino have continued to lament the number of Injuries that have befall the Chelsea’s first team and he believes the the team is quite unlucky. However, he noted that it won’t stop Chelsea from producing a good performance against Luton on Friday.

In his words, Pochenttino stated;

“I think we have been unlucky with some injury but, yes, that’s football. It is better if it happens in the beginning then we will get our players back fitter. It is true the injuries have been unlucky but I am positive and, for sure, we are going to compete well tomorrow.”

Chelsea suffered a 3-1 loss against West Ham United last weekend and they will be hoping to turn on their best against Luton town this weekend.

The Blues goes in to the game as clear favorite despite their injury woes, however, they must be wary of Luton’s threat. Let’s have your thoughts.

