MAU VS WOL:Man United team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time in their EPL opener

Manchester United is embarking on a trip to the already-started Premier League contest with Wolves at Old Trafford around 8 pm on August 14, 2023.

After an excellent display in the pre-season games including an incredible comeback against Lens at Old Trafford, Erik ten hag would commence their EPL race this summer against Wolves before facing a tough encounter with Tottenham on Saturday, 19 August 2023.

Manchester United team news

Marcus Rashford is set to make up the frontline in his absence with Alejandro Garnacho available for the left wing position due to his outstanding display against Lens in the pre-season game.

Christian Eriksen, Mount, and Casmiro are fit enough to take up the midfield.

Tyrell Malacia, Dean Henderson, and Anthony Martial, who both missed the pre-season games due to severe injuries alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo will be unavailable against Wolves.

Possible lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

