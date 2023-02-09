Matias Messi: Lionel Messi’s brother clarifies his comments and apologizes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leo’s brother has toned down his criticism on Instagram and assures that “for us Catalonia is our second home. I’m very sorry.”

He had commented on his son’s Twitch that “we are not going to return to Barcelona and if we return we are going to do a big cleanup, among others kick out Joan Laporta, an ungrateful person”.

Matias Messi has been forced to backtrack on his recent statements about Barça by posting an apology text on Instagram. Leo’s older brother, who had used a very harsh tone when referring to the possibility of a return to the club, excuses himself by saying that it was only “a joke” and that Catalunya is his second home, thus trying to lower the content of his explosive statements on his son Tomy’s Twicht, ‘Labajada10’. However, in the statement he does not refer to president Joan Laporta.

Matias Messi explains in the writing that “I want to vindicate myself for what I said on social networks, I was just with my son and friends making a joke. How can I think that of a club as great as Barcelona and its history which has given us so much to my family as well as Leo?”.

He added: “For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is public knowledge. I am very sorry and I apologize to everyone, especially to the Barcelonistas. Finally I want to say that I only have the social network instagram!!!”, notes Leo Messi’s brother.

Matias Messi, in his previous statements, was very hard, especially with Laporta: “We will not return to Barcelona and if we return we will make a good cleaning’. Among others, kick out Joan Laporta, ungrateful, with all that Messi gave to Barcelona”. In this apology, he does not mention him at any point.

