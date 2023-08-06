Mateo Kovacic Has Played Five Finals at Wembley in His Club Career

Mateo Kovacic’s club career has seen him reach the pinnacle of English football on multiple occasions, with an impressive tally of five final appearances at Wembley Stadium. Despite his consistent efforts, as reported by Squakwa, the Croatian midfielder has experienced heartbreak each time, ending up with silver medals instead of the coveted winner’s trophy.

In 2019, Kovacic’s Chelsea made it to the EFL Cup final but were unable to clinch the title, settling for second place. The following year, they reached the FA Cup final, only to face a similar outcome and narrowly miss out on the top spot.

The trend continued in 2022, with Chelsea reaching both the EFL Cup and FA Cup finals. Once again, Kovacic and his team found themselves finishing as runners-up, leaving them with a sense of frustration and disappointment.

Even in 2023, when the Blues featured in the FA Community Shield, the coveted title remained just out of reach for Kovacic, with the curse of second-place finishes continuing to haunt him.

Despite the heartache of losing in multiple finals, Kovacic’s resilience and determination have been commendable. His contributions on the field have been vital for Chelsea, and he remains a valuable asset to the team.

Photo Credit Google

