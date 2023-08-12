Match Previews & The EPL Table After All Saturday’s Results As Newcastle Overtakes Man City

Saturday’s Results

Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United

Brighton 4-1 Luton

Everton 0-1 Fulham

Sheffield Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on the opening weekend of the Premier League, thanks in large part to Bukayo Saka’s outstanding first-half goal. With a curling shot from outside the box that slid beautifully past former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner and into the top left corner of the Forest net, the 21-year-old England forward added to Eddie Nketiah’s 26th-minute goal.

Bowen scored West Ham’s first goal of the season, but Dominic Solanke restored parity for Bournemouth in Andoni Iraola’s first Premier League game in charge of the Cherries.

Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra scored on their Premier League debuts to help Brighton to a comfortable victory, while Bobby de Cordova-Reid scored the game-winning goal for Fulham in their 1-0 victory over wasteful Everton in Luton’s first matchback in the top division in 31 years.

This season is the first since 2013-14 where Crystal Palace will be without Zaha after their talismanic forward’s departure in the summer, but Odsonne Edouard spoiled Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League with his strike to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 win.

According to BBC Sport, Callum Wilson has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute than any other player. It was a perfect debut for Newcastle United’s new star, Sandro Tonali, who has a goal and three assists as he dominates the midfield. Harvey Barnes, also on his debut, made it 5-1.

Premier League table after these results

As a result of Newcastle’s goal difference, they have now overtaken Manchester City at the top of the table.

