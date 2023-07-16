Mason Mount’s Premier League stats compared to Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United has successfully secured the signing of Mason Mount as Erik ten Hag continues to assemble a formidable group of midfielders.

The midfield department has become quite crowded, with Mount, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, and Fred all vying for starting positions. The negotiations for Mount’s transfer were protracted but eventually concluded, with Man Utd agreeing to pay £55m upfront and potentially an additional £5m in add-ons.

Determining Mount’s role within a Man Utd team that finished third in the Premier League, won the Carabao Cup, and reached the FA Cup final will be a challenge for Ten Hag to address.

Given the competition, it is expected that Mount will directly compete with Fernandes and Eriksen. Therefore, it will be interesting to assess the performance and productivity of these three creative midfielders in the Premier League.

Mason Mount’s Premier League stats

Mason Mount has spent his entire Premier League career with Chelsea, where he has been consistently granted the freedom to operate in the spaces that suit him best. By nature, he is an attacking player. However, it is in the most recent season at Chelsea that some doubts have begun to arise regarding his ability.

Given the significant squad changes and the presence of three different managers throughout the 2022/23 season, it is understandable that the England international may not have performed at his best. Having spent four full seasons in the Chelsea first team, his most productive campaign was undoubtedly the 2021/22 season, where he scored 11 goals and provided ten assists.

Although there was a noticeable drop-off in performance during the recent season, it is worth acknowledging that Mason Mount consistently maintained high effort levels. Throughout his entire career at Chelsea, he never ceased his efforts to regain his top form, displaying unwavering determination.

Christian Eriksen Premier League stats

Christian Eriksen, who has played for three different clubs, holds the record for the most seasons spent in the Premier League among these three players. Although not widely known for his goalscoring abilities, the Danish midfielder excels in managing possession and rescuing his team from challenging situations.

This is evident in his prominent role as a deep-lying midfielder for Man Utd since his arrival last summer, where he effectively partners with Casemiro. It is important to consider this playing style when evaluating his statistics. However, it is worth noting that he achieved impressive results during his early seasons with Tottenham Hotspur after joining from Ajax.

Bruno Fernandes Premier League stats

Bruno Fernandes made an astounding impact on the Premier League upon his arrival in 2020. He revitalized a lackluster Manchester United team, infusing them with energy and enthusiasm. Not only did Fernandes demonstrate remarkable skills on the ball, but he also helped elevate the performance of his teammates, surpassing their previous levels.

Presently, with the presence of more talented players around him, the Portuguese international remains an integral part of Manchester United’s strategy. Examining his numbers, it becomes evident that he shouldered a significant responsibility for scoring goals during his initial seasons at the club. However, his output slightly declined during the 2022/23 season, indicating an emergence of collective contribution within the team, which bodes well for future success.

Overall comparison

After analyzing the latest statistics of Fernandes and Eriksen, it appears that their emphasis on goal output has diminished compared to previous periods. This shift can be attributed to the increasing number of players in the Man Utd team shouldering goal-scoring responsibilities. Instead, they now seem to focus more on their creative roles.

Fernandes has notably emerged as a prolific goalscorer, with a track record only nine goals shy of Eriksen’s impressive tally, even though he has played over 100 games fewer.

Mount, while having the least remarkable figures among the trio, still exhibits commendable performance. It’s evident why Man Utd decided to acquire him, as he possesses valuable qualities that contribute to the team’s success.

