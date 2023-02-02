Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault against him dropped

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, who was charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive control in the past, has had all the charges against him dropped, as reported.

According to a statement dropped from Greater Manchester Police, “Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, as of today (Thursday, February 2 2023), been discontinued by the CPS.”

The fact that all the charges against Greenwood have been dropped will give him the privilege of joining other Manchester United players in the training sessions soon, but it is yet to be determined if Manchester United will accept the player back or whether they will choose to terminate his contract.

Greenwood would have lost his form, and it may take a long training regimen for the player to return to top form. The way Manchester United faithful handle Greenwood will determine whether the player’s career at the club will be revived or whether he will be moved to another club.

