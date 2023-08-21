Mason Greenwood releases statement after Manchester United confirmed he was going to leave.

Mason Greenwood has issued a comprehensive statement in response to the recent announcement of his departure from Manchester United.

The club confirmed on Monday that the 21-year-old footballer had reached a “mutual agreement” to part ways, following heightened speculation surrounding his return.

In his statement, Greenwood elucidated that the resolution emerged as a result of a concerted effort involving Manchester United, himself, and his family.

Acknowledging the impact of social media, Greenwood expressed an understanding of the public’s perceptions, saying, “I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.”

While taking responsibility for the missteps in his relationship, he stated his commitment to self-improvement, especially in light of his roles as a footballer and a father, “I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.”

The crux of his message unveiled the collaborative nature of the decision. Greenwood noted that the move was a collective decision taken with Manchester United and his family. He expressed gratitude towards the club for their unwavering support throughout his journey, revealing, “There will always be a part of me which is United.”

Greenwood concluded on a note of gratitude and determination, expressing his intentions to evolve both as a footballer and a person. He said, “I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

