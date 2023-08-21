SPORT

Mason Greenwood releases statement after Manchester United confirmed he was going to leave.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read

Mason Greenwood has issued a comprehensive statement in response to the recent announcement of his departure from Manchester United.

The club confirmed on Monday that the 21-year-old footballer had reached a “mutual agreement” to part ways, following heightened speculation surrounding his return.

In his statement, Greenwood elucidated that the resolution emerged as a result of a concerted effort involving Manchester United, himself, and his family.

Acknowledging the impact of social media, Greenwood expressed an understanding of the public’s perceptions, saying, “I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.”

While taking responsibility for the missteps in his relationship, he stated his commitment to self-improvement, especially in light of his roles as a footballer and a father, “I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.”

The crux of his message unveiled the collaborative nature of the decision. Greenwood noted that the move was a collective decision taken with Manchester United and his family. He expressed gratitude towards the club for their unwavering support throughout his journey, revealing, “There will always be a part of me which is United.”

Greenwood concluded on a note of gratitude and determination, expressing his intentions to evolve both as a footballer and a person. He said, “I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

Adenijisports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Barca still pushing to complete Cancelo deal, Man Utd exploring move for Vlachodimos.

23 mins ago

Chelsea’s Astounding Transfer Spending Under Todd Boehly

35 mins ago

Video: NPFL: Abia Warriors Appoint Shorunmu New Goalkeeper Trainer

38 mins ago

Even if they were sponsored, Chelsea would still not excel, says Peter Drury

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button