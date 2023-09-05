Mason Greenwood presented to the Getafe fans for the first time after joining from Man.U

Few moments ago, 21 year old England International, Mason Greenwood was presented to the Getafe fans for the first time since joining the club from Premier League Giant, Manchester United.

A video clip of the moment the player was presented to the fans surfaced online today being Tuesday the 5th day of September, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Greenwood came out of the tunnel to be presented to the Getafe fans for the first time and the reception he received was absolutely top notch. The fans who were present at the Stadium were absolutely excited to see him as they could be heard screaming his name.

Recall that few days ago, Greenwood joined Getafe from Manchester United on a season long loan and the deal is expected to run until the summer of 2024 after which he will return back to the theater of dreams.

The 21 year old England International has been out of action for over a year now and it’s absolutely amazing seeing him back again, we can’t really wait to see him in action.

Mason Greenwood is considered as one of the finest young talent in Europe, known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills and breathtaking goals, he rose through the ranks at the theater of dreams some couple of years back under the watch of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ever since then, he has done absolutely amazing for himself, he will definitely be a great signing for Getafe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

